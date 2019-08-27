close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISRO

ISRO to launch advanced earth observation Cartosat-3 satellite by October-November

An earth observation or remote sensing satellite, Cartosat-3 is an advanced version with better spatial and spectral characteristics as compared to the Cartosat-2 series satellites.  

ISRO to launch advanced earth observation Cartosat-3 satellite by October-November
PSLV-C15/CARTOSAT-2B (Image credit: ISRO)

Chennai: India will launch its advanced cartography satellite, Cartosat-3, towards the end of October or early November, said K.Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Live TV

"The next launch will be cartography satellite Cartosat-3. The launch will be towards the end of October or early November this year," Sivan told IANS.

He said Cartosat-3 will be launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket.

An earth observation or remote sensing satellite, Cartosat-3 is an advanced version with better spatial and spectral characteristics as compared to the Cartosat-2 series satellites.

Cartosat-3 will also have strategic applications with better pictures.

Tags:
ISROCartosatpslvDr K Sivan
Next
Story

Centre-State synergy imperative to wipe out Naxal menace from country: Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT3M54S

PM Modi returns to India from France after G-7 summit