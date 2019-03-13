हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

NASA says first person to land on Mars likely to be a woman

While NASA did not identify a specific person, it confirmed that women are at the forefront of the US space agency's upcoming plans.

NASA says first person to land on Mars likely to be a woman
Image Courtesy: Pixabay

Washington: The first person to set foot on Mars is likely to be a woman, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has said.

While Bridenstine did not identify a specific person, he said that women are at the forefront of the US space agency's upcoming plans.

Asked if a woman will go to the Moon for the first time, Bridenstine said "The answer is absolutely. In fact, it is likely to be a woman, the first next person on the Moon."

"It is also true that the first person on Mars is likely to be a woman," Bridenstine said during a recent interview on the science and technology radio talk show "Science Friday."

NASA recently announced that it will have its first all-female spacewalk at the end of the month, when astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch will get to float around in space.

"We have the first all-female spacewalk happening this month at the end of March, which is of course, National Women's Month. So NASA is committed to making sure that we have a broad and diverse set of talent. And we are looking forward to the first woman on the Moon," he said. 

Tags:
NASAMarsWoman on Mars
Next
Story

NASA orbiter spots water molecules moving around on Moon

Must Watch

PT4M15S

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad meets Chief election commissioner