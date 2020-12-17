ISRO successfully launches communication satellite CMS-01 onboard PSLV-C50

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully launched communication satellite CMS-01 onboard launch vehicle Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50).

The polar satellite launch vehicle's 52nd mission lift-off took place at 3.41 pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota.

ISRO tweeted, "PSLV C50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota."

"CMS01 successfully separated from the fourth stage of PSLV-C50. PSLV-C50 successfully injected CMS01 communication satellite precisely in predefined orbit. Satellite is functioning very well and will be placed in a specified slot in another four days. Teams worked very well and safely under COVID-19 pandemic situation," said ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and the launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from here.

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

