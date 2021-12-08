Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta’s melodious vocals pacify one's soul without any hitch

In this day and age, there is a myriad of singers and musicians. Among such eminent clutter, locating a truly soulful voice that radiates peace is merely impossible. Also, there is no qualm in saying that the music industry is good far from extraordinary voices now.

However, there is always someone who stands out with their own essence among the scent of regularity. One such individual is singer Manmeet Singh Gupta. This 34-years-old man is a playback singer who has been learning music since he was 9 years old.

The singer’s voice is extremely soothing and can easily calm one’s boisterous mind. Manmeet Singh Gupta’s music and vocals are the lifelines of many cafes and clubs. He is also one of the favourite live performers in high-profile wedding circuits. Folks believe to spend quality time while listening to the beautiful songs sung by Manmeet Singh Gupta. His voice has its own identity that makes the singer distinct from others.

He started the notable ‘Sanyaas the band' in 2015 and is also the lead vocalist of the band and has performed for more than 1000 shows. The singer's blissful voice was recently heard in the ‘Bollywood Music Project'(season 4). This mellifluous vocalist has been awarded several times for his tuneful voice.

In the year 2010, singer Manmeet Singh Gupta won the title of ‘Voice of the Nation' and was a part of the Guinness World Record for 23 days non-stop karaoke singing marathon. He considers Mohammed Rafi, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Palash Sen as his greatest inspiration.

Man meets Singh Gupta has been performing with several artists such as Aziz, Abhijeet Sawant, Palash Sen, Meenal Jain, Ali Merchant, Ayushmann Khurrana, Lucky Ali and more. He has also worked with corporates like HDFC, Accenture, Reliance, Apple, Tata ginger, etc.

Manmeet Singh Gupta is an active member and a singer with IPTA (Indian People Theatre Association) Mumbai. Furthermore, he recently released his song which was cherished by the majority. His versatile voice has been entertaining millions for years and will continue the same.

(Brand Desk Content)