Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi declares assets worth Rs 11.82 crore; assets grow by Rs 2.54 crore from 2014

During the 2014 general elections, Sonia had declared total assets worth Rs 9.28 crore.

Rae Bareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Thursday declared personal assets worth Rs 11.82 crore, according to the affidavit she submitted while filing her nomination papers here.

During the 2014 general elections, she had declared total assets worth Rs 9.28 crore.

Gandhi's movable assets stand at Rs 4.29 crore, according to the affidavit.

She has given a loan of Rs 5 lakh to her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the affidavit says.

She has cash worth Rs 60 lakh and bank deposits of Rs 16.5 lakh.

In 2014, she had declared assets worth Rs 9.28 crore that comprised movable assets of Rs 2.81 crores including 1267.3 grams gold, 88 kg silver and Rs 66 lakh in bank accounts.

She has one criminal case against her, filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. 

