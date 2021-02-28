Isro successfully launches 19 satellites including one carrying Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi’s photo

New Delhi: India's space agency ISRO on Sunday successfully launched the Amazonia-1 satellite through PSLV-C51 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The satellite with along with 18 other co-passenger satellites was launched as per schedule at 10:24 AM.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1 is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India. Notably, one of the co-passenger satellites is a Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI), which is engraved with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The picture of PM Modi has been engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft to show 'solidarity and gratitude for PM's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and space privatisation. A 'Bhagavad Gita' is also reportedly sent in an SD (secured digital) card.

Maeanwhile, PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation on the successful launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission, saying it ushers in a new era of space reforms in the country. He also congratulated Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and said this is a historic moment in space cooperation between the two countries.

"Congratulations to NSIL (NewSpace India Limited) and @isro on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This ushers in a new era of space reforms in the country," Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil," the prime minister said.

Congratulations President @jairbolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil. @isro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2021

This was India's first space mission in 2021 and is also reportedly one of the longest for a PSLV rocket.