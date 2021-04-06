NASA detects new Asteroid 2021 AF8 moving towards Earth at speed of 9 km per second

After the God of destruction, asteroid Apophis, and the largest asteroid in the year 2021, NASA has detected another asteroid heading towards the Earth with a much faster pace than the previous ones.

The asteroid is the size of a football field and that is why NASA scientists are keeping a close eye on the asteroid named AF8. According to scientists, this asteroid will pass near the Earth on May 4.

NASA estimates that this asteroid ranges in size from 260 to 580 meters. This asteroid was first discovered by scientists in the month of March.

The US Space Agency said that this Asteroid AF8 is much smaller than other large asteroids that have passed by the Earth in space, but it is still very dangerous. The agency said that the 2021 AF8 asteroid is passing near the Earth at a speed of 9 km per second.

Scientists have said that this asteroid will pass safely from a distance of about 3.4 million kilometers from the Earth.

Even after this, astronomers are closely monitoring this Apollo-based asteroid. This asteroid has been classified by NASA as a potentially dangerous asteroid.

NASA's Sentry System already monitors such threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that have little chance of hitting the Earth for the coming 100 years.

The first and largest Asteroid 29075 (1950 DA) in this list which is not going to come till 2880. It is also three times the size of the Empire State Building in the United States and was once believed to have the highest probability of hitting the Earth.

What are Asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that revolve around the sun like any planet, but are much smaller than planets in size.

Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt in the orbit of Mars and Jupiter. Apart from this, they rotate in the orbit of other planets and revolve around the sun as well.

