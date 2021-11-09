NASA stuns stargazers with astonishing visualisation of Orion Nebula - Watch

New Delhi: The universe is filled with amazing cosmic wonders which are not visible to our eyes but the American space agency NASA gives us a peeks at these incredible views through its Hubble Telescope.

This time, NASA is giving a trip to the astonishing Orion Nebula that is located 1,500 light-years away from Earth.

Posting a descriptive visualisation of the young stars that are shaping the nebula, to a spectacular gaseous landscape illuminated by radiation NASA wrote: “This visualization showcases a flight through the Orion Nebula in visible-light as observed by the Hubble Space Telescope."

"This nebula is the closest star-forming region to Earth and houses thousands of stars ranging in size. The high-resolution visible observations in this fly-through highlight finer details in the nebula,” NASA added.

NASA has amazed its stargazers as clip has garnered over 36k likes and hundreds of comments expressing the viewers amusement.