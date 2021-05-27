Jimmy Smacks: You should always be your own biggest influence

Stephen King once said, “We never know which lives we influence, or when, or why.” Yet it is true that influence creates its momentum and can spur an individual to do great things; ask actor and musician Jimmy Smacks.



As the first male in the world to become a millionaire through subscription site OnlyFans, Smacks is an inspiration for many who want to follow in his footsteps and do what they love whilst generating a lucrative income. Yet, he remains modest about his achievements and raising his profile to a level that made it impossible for the world to ignore. The man from Harlem, New York, remains reluctant to talk about those he has influenced and prefers to talk about what and who has influenced him.



“First and foremost, I’d like to clarify something straight off the bat,” reveals Smacks. “You should always be your own biggest influence. You know yourself inside out and better than anyone else in the world. You know your trials and tribulations, your victories and defeats, what you have endured, and what you have embraced. Your journey and your life are unique, so own it and wear it with pride.”



That’s not to say Smacks doesn’t believe in being influenced by others; he believes that a person should get their priorities in order.



Smacks explains, “Don’t get me wrong, I think life would be a pretty impoverished place if others did not influence you. For me, Jay Z, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, and P Diddy have had a huge influence on my life and my career. All those guys achieved what they did on their terms and without compromise. They are all supremely talented, but more than that, they all strive to be the best version of themselves they can be. None of them sits back and says, ‘good enough!’ They’re always constantly striving and constantly evolving, looking to take things to the next level. They don’t get distracted from their chosen paths. They have influences of their own but always look to themselves to find the sort of strength and conviction that matters most. That’s extremely inspirational and extremely influential.”



Jimmy Smacks concludes, “Yes, it’s healthy to have influences, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to take them and turn them into something that is yours and yours alone.”

(Disclaimer- Brand desk content)

Live TV

#mute