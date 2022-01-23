Meet Jugaadu Kamlesh, the entrepreneur winning hearts after impressive pitch on Shark Tank India

New Delhi: Jugaadu Kamlesh, the entrepreneur who recently made an impressive pitch on Shark Tank India, has proved that if you dream it you can do it. Hailing from a small village in Maharashtra’s Malegaon, Kamlesh and his idea of making the lives of farmers simpler is now winning hearts over the internet.

Kamlesh made an appearance in one of the latest episodes of Shark Tank India with his cousin Naru. On the show, he pitched his designed concept of a pesticides spray solution that can ease the burden of farmers while preventing them from deadly diseases in front of 5 sharks - Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Ghazal Alagh.

Kamlesh was quick to leave the sharks in awe with his quirky style of presenting the idea on the show. All the sharks were impressed with his hard work and determination that pushed him to do impressive engineering work without any formal degree or education.

Besides the pesticide spraying cart, he also told the sharks about his other ideas that can be implemented in farms to boost the country’s agriculture. unique pesticide spray trolley can be used to sow seeds, and transport goods, he said on the show.

According to Kamlesh, farmers are required to carry a tank of 18-20 litres of pesticide on their shoulders, a tiring job that could expose them to chemicals. But with his trolley, farmers can easily move around the farm, spraying pesticides without any trouble, he claimed.

Moreover, his solution appears to be cost-effective and could eventually solve challenges that millions of farmers face in India, sharks aka investors noted on the reality TV show.

While most investors weren't confident in making an investment due to their own reasons, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal made a generous offer - Rs 10 lakh for a 40% stake in Kamlesh's firm and a Rs 20 lakh loan at a 0% interest rate.

Kamlesh didn't take much time to accept the offer and he expects to make the most of the investment to build for rural India.

Meanwhile, Twitterati was also impressed by Kamlesh’s idea and courage. Here’s how a few users reacted:

jugaadu kamlesh is probably one of the best things that has happened to shark tank india so far — jani (@abhayjani4) January 21, 2022

Kudos to @peyushbansal for backing Jugaadu Kamlesh on Shark Tank India :)) More power to you Peyush. pic.twitter.com/LfJPoi961y — Gaurav Shrishrimal (Kaagaz) (@1992gaurav) January 21, 2022