Sports News LIVE | Ruturaj Gaikwad falls for 168 vs Assam in semifinal
LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on 30 November: Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 and Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals, Day 2 of India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ and PKL matches today.
Pat Cummins-led Australia will begin their first Test against West Indies at the WACA Stadium in Perth on Wednesday (November 30). The home side have already announced their Playing XI with the pace battery of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood set to rattle the Windies.
In other matches, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals are set to take place between Mayank Agarwal’s Karnataka and Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra while record-breaking Ruturaj Gaikwad will be be in action again for Maharashtra against Riyan Parag’s Assam team.
Both Gaikwad and Parag are in top form, having scored big hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals against Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir respectively. Gaikwad hit record 7 sixes in an over while scoring 220 not out while Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Parag scored 174 as Assam chased down 351 to win.
In Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers while Dabang Delhi will be facing off against Tamil Thalaivas. That’s not all as we have Abu Dhabi T10 League matches also lined up.
The Chennai Braves will be facing Team Abu Dhabi followed by Bangla Tigers vs Suresh Raina’s Deccan Gladiators. In the final T10 game of the day, New York Strikers will take on Northern Warriors.
Ruturaj Gaikwad DISMISSED for 168
Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out on back-to-back double hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Gaikwad falls for a brilliant 168 off 126 balls against Assam in the semifinals. Gaikwad's knock featured 6 sixes and 16 fours.
Maharashtra are 302/3 in 44.2 overs vs Assam
Maharastra vs Assam: Ruturaj Gaikwad zooms past 150
Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has stepped on the accelarator, he zooms past 150 runs in the semifinal against Assam. Gaikwad is batting on 168 off 125 balls with Maharastra's 300 coming up
Maharastra are 301/2 in 44 overs vs Assam
Another hundred for Ruturaj Gaikwad
Maharashtra captain and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is eyeing back-to-back double hundreds. Gaikwad has raced along to 138 off 117 balls with 4 sixes and 14 fours. Ankit Bawne is batting on 65.
Maharashtra are 250/2 in 41 overs vs Assam
KAR vs SAU: Karnataka lose 4 early wickets
Karnataka are struggling after sent into bat by Saurashtra, they have lost 4 wickets with Jaydev Unadkat picking two and Prerak Mankad picking two.
Karnataka are 68/4 in 25 overs vs Saurashtra
Ruturaj Gaikwad completes another fifty
Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his rich vein of form, completing a fifty off 57 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Assam. Gaikwad is batting on 50 and Satyajeet Bachchav is unbeaten on 41.
Maharashtra are 95/1 in 21 overs vs Assam
AUS vs WI, Day 1: Australia go to lunch at 72 for 1
Australia have tackled the first session on Day 1 by losing only one wicket of David Warner. Usman Khawaja is batting on 36 and Marnus Labuschagne is on 26.
Australia 1st innings 72/1 in 29 overs vs WI
SAU vs KAR: Jaydev Unadkat strikes early
Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat has picked up couple of early wickets after electing to bowl first. Unadkat has dismissed Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal for 1 and BR Sharath for 3.
Karnataka are 19/2 in 9 overs vs Saurashtra
Assam vs Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad off to flying start
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored his maiden double hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal just a couple of days back, is off to a flying start in the semifinal again. Gaikwad has moved along to 22 off 21 balls in the first 5 overs.
Maharashtra are 24/0 in 5 overs vs Assam
Vijay Hazare Trophy semis: Jaydev Unadkat wins TOSS, Saurashtra to bowl against Karnataka
Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mayank Agarwal's Karnataka. In the other semifinal match, Assam have won the toss and elected to bowl against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra.
Semi-final 1 Toss Update - Saurashtra Captain calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first against Karnataka.#VijayHazareTrophy @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/ekluoD9plU
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 30, 2022
AUS vs WI: Jayden Seales gets David Warner early
Jayden Seales provides the early wicket for West Indies, David Warner is bowled for 5 off 16 balls. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are batting on 8 each.
Australia 1st inngs 26/1 in 8 overs vs West Indies
AUS vs WI 1st Over: Kemar Roach starts with maiden
West Indies pacer Kemar Roach starts with maiden over against David Warner, who opens the batting with Usman Khawaja.
Australia are 0/0 in 1 over vs West Indies
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test: Pat Cummins wins Toss, elects to bat
Australia captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the 1st Test at the WACA Stadium in Perth. Here are the Playing XI...
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
