Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BAN vs JAI online and on TV channel?

With 11 victories, six defeats, and one tie, Bengaluru Bulls have had a successful season. With a victory on Wednesday, they may move up to second place in the standings. With 219 raid points, Bharat has been the Bulls' shining star. With 101 and 71 raid points, respectively, Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have also looked strong in the raiding department. With 54 tackle points, Saurabh Nandal has become the team's defensive captain. With 41 and 34 tackle points each, Aman and Mahender Singh have helped out Nandal, and Neeraj Narwal has contributed 20 tackle points.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, one of the top teams in the competition, have a record of 12 victories and 6 losses. With 229 raid points for the Panthers this season, Arjun Deshwal has been in outstanding form. Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar, who each contributed 55 and 51 raid points, have provided some assistance for him. Ankush has excelled on the defensive side, recording 67 tackle points. Sahul Kumar has only managed 33 tackle points, while Sunil Kumar has supported Ankush with 48 tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

16 matches between the Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers have taken place. Jaipur Pink Panthers have won seven of these games, while Bengaluru Bulls have won eight of them. One contest resulted in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on Wednesday, November 30.

Where will the match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.