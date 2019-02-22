हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aam Aadmi Party

Stop appointment of retired judges to offices of profit: AAP MP to PM

Singh said appointments of retired judges to offices of profit was the "main reason" behind questions being raised on the independence of the judiciary.

Stop appointment of retired judges to offices of profit: AAP MP to PM
File photo

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to stop appointment of retired judges of higher judiciary in offices of profit. He also urged the prime minister to appoint an eligible person whose credentials cannot be questioned as Lokpal.

He claimed that a sitting judge of the Supreme Court was reportedly being considered for the post. Singh said appointments of retired judges to offices of profit was the "main reason" behind questions being raised on the independence of the judiciary.

"The retired judges should not be given offices of profit because decisions given by them will be seen linked to such appointments," Singh told reporters. The Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "Such appointments have been questioned by different sections including the intellectuals, senior lawyers, media and people at large, from time to time."

He also urged the prime minister to appoint an eligible person as Lokpal whose credentials could not be questioned. He claimed that a sitting judge of the Supreme Court was reportedly being considered for the post.

Tags:
Aam Aadmi PartyDelhiSanjay SinghPM Narendra ModiOffice of profitappointment of judges
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal an anarchist: BJP slams Delhi CM for questioning Supreme Court

Must Watch

PT1M16S

5W1H: Shashi Tharoor bats for Indo-Pak World Cup match