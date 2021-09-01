हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panneerselvam

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s wife dies in Chennai due to heart attack aged 63

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi dies of a heart attack in Chennai.

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s wife dies in Chennai due to heart attack aged 63
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK's party coordinator O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi dies of a heart attack on Wednesday morning in Chennai. The 63-year-old was admitted in a private hospital (Gem hospital) in Chennai.

Sharing the news on microblogging site, Dr C Vijayabaskar, MLA from Viralimalai and a former Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu expressed his condolences.

As per media reports, Vijayalakshmi had suffered a cardiac arrest and was getting treatment in the hospital for the past two weeks.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Panneerselvam
Next
Story

'There will be 5 CMs and 20 Deputy CMs in Uttar Pradesh'

Must Watch

PT11M49S

Major changes in Delhi Police functioning, new changes are applicable from 1st September