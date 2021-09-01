AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s wife dies in Chennai due to heart attack aged 63

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK's party coordinator O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi dies of a heart attack on Wednesday morning in Chennai. The 63-year-old was admitted in a private hospital (Gem hospital) in Chennai.

Sharing the news on microblogging site, Dr C Vijayabaskar, MLA from Viralimalai and a former Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu expressed his condolences.

Very shocked and saddened by the passing of Mrs Vijayalakshmi. She is the wife of AIADMK coordinator Annan OPS and mother of MP @OPRavindhranath. My heart goes out to the family at this time of grief. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace. @OfficeOfOPS pic.twitter.com/mUqi8hEDYa — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) September 1, 2021

As per media reports, Vijayalakshmi had suffered a cardiac arrest and was getting treatment in the hospital for the past two weeks.