हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Civilian staff at Army Officer's Training Academy in Chennai tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

A civilian staff working at the Indian Army Officer's Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Civilian staff at Army Officer&#039;s Training Academy in Chennai tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

CHENNAI: A civilian staff working at the Indian Army Officer's Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

According to reports, the individual in question is part of the kitchen staff. 

After he tested positive for COVID-19, all his contacts have been quarantined.

The civilian staffer was immediately admitted to a govt hospital after chest congestion.

The OTA is functioning with minimal staff now. One batch of cadets passed out of the academy in March.

Term break for current batch began prior to nation-wide lockdown so the cadets haven't returned to the academy.

Strict preventive measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19IndiaOTAChennai
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: Facing flak, Tamil Nadu defers opening of state-run liquor stores in Chennai
Corona Meter
  • 49391Confirmed
  • 14183Discharged
  • 1694Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M51S

Badi Bahas: Opposition accepts Kashmir's 'false picture'?