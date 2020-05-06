Civilian staff at Army Officer's Training Academy in Chennai tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

CHENNAI: A civilian staff working at the Indian Army Officer's Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

According to reports, the individual in question is part of the kitchen staff.

After he tested positive for COVID-19, all his contacts have been quarantined.

The civilian staffer was immediately admitted to a govt hospital after chest congestion.

The OTA is functioning with minimal staff now. One batch of cadets passed out of the academy in March.

Term break for current batch began prior to nation-wide lockdown so the cadets haven't returned to the academy.

Strict preventive measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.