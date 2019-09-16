close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

DMK to hold protest against 'Hindi imposition' on September 20

The DMK, at a high level meeting held in Chennai on Monday, decided to hold demonstration at district headquarters across the state on Sep 20 at 10 am.

DMK to hold protest against &#039;Hindi imposition&#039; on September 20
File Photo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu`s principal opposition party, the DMK, on Monday decided to hold protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s views on imposing Hindi in the guise of promoting Hindi at the global level.

The DMK, at a high level meeting held here, decided to hold demonstration at district headquarters across the state on Sep 20 at 10 a.m.

The party also urged the Central government to focus on taking contructive steps for economic growth and dropping its Hindi imposition moves.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed Shah`s comments in connection with celebration of Hindi Diwas on Saturday.

"India is a country of different languages, and every language has its own importance. But it`s important to have a language of the whole country, which should become the identity of India in the world. Today, if one language can do the work of unifying the country, then it`s Hindi, the most spoken language," Shah said in a series of tweets on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Tags:
Tamil NaduDMKChennaiHindi impositionAmit Shah
Next
Story

Madras HC slams TN govt over techie's death, awards Rs 5 lakh interim compensation to family

Must Watch

PT14M35S

Aaj Ka Samachar: Watch Top news of the day in detail