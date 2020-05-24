Lord Balaji Temple trust puts 23 immovable assets for public auction; BJP opposes move

CHENNAI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple, has decided to put 23 immovable properties situated in various parts of Tamil Nadu for public auction.

Confirming the development, Estate Officer V Devendra Reddy said, ''The Lord Venkateswara Swamy's temple located on Tirumala Hill shrine has initiated the process to auction its 23 properties situated in various parts of Tamil Nadu.'' The property was gifted to TTD by devotees of Lord Balaji.

The Lord Balaji Temple trust has formed two committees to sell what it calls ''unviable and not maintainable'' properties in Tamil Nadu through public auction. TTD has land and other assets not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Haryana and Odisha.

The net worth of TTD properties is estimated to be over thousands of crores.

''The properties which are proposed to go for auction are agriculture lands, houses, house sites and vacant lands gifted by devotees whereas each property has its own story behind devotees sentiment, but these properties are immovable assets for TTD administration, says the trust chairman.

TTD chairman has also released an official note saying, ''TTD has decided to auction 50 immovable properties in AP and Tamil Nadu which are unviable, not useful and prone to encroachment so as per Rule 165 of Chapter -XXII issued in government order (GO) Ms No.311, Revenue (Endowment 1) Department, dated 09-04-1990. The TTD Board is competent to sell, exchange and mortgage are immovable properties if found beneficial to TTD.''

TTD Board Chairman YV Subbareddy has appealed to devotees of Lord Balaji not to trust false news and rumours coming in social media like property of lord is sold out illegally,

Meanwhile, BJP State president Kanna Laxminarayana has warned against ‘sale of TTD assets.’ The BJP leader demanded on Saturday that the TTD drop the idea of auction of TTD assets as it would severely hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees.

Questioning the propriety behind the TTD move, he said the onus of protecting the temple properities rested on the shoulders of the state government.

The TTD would have to face a public agitation if it went ahead with the move to sell temple assets, he said.

“The government is playing with the sentiments of Hindu devotees and trying to undermine Hindu religion. We will not keep silent if the TTD assets are auctioned,” Kanna warned.

The hill shrine attracts 50,000 to one lakh pilgrims every day. The number on special occasions like the annual Brahmotsavam and festivals goes up to 4-5 lakh.

The devotees make offerings in the form of cash, gold and silver jewellery, property deeds and even demat shares.