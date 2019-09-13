Madras HC slams TN govt over techie's death, awards Rs 5 lakh interim compensation to family

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for the death of 23-year old girl Subhasree who lost her life after an illegal flex banner/hoarding fell on her and a water truck ran over her. The court has also awarded Rs 5 lakh interim compensation to her family.

Madras HC has also directed the Tamil Nadu Government and Chennai corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to remove illegal hoardings.

The administration has initiated against the people who had installed the banner and police have arrested the tanker driver for rash driving. The Chennai Corporation has also sealed the printing press that printed the banner.

The banner was erected on the median of the 200-feet radial road in Pallikaranai, Chennai for the family function of an AIADMK functionary. It had fallen on the two-wheeler that Subhasree was riding. She subsequently lost balance and fell on the road when a water truck ran over her.

Subhasree, a B.Tech student who was a resident of the nearby Choromepet locality. Images from the scene reveal that the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of accident. Photos from the vicinity of the accident spot reveal illegal banners, flags and flex hoardings of various sizes dotting the stretch.

The banner had the images of Chief Minister Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and others for Jayagopal's family wedding.