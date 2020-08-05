Tamil Nadu allows standalone gyms to reopen from August 10 with conditions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) issued an order allowing standalone gyms to reopen from August 10. The state government, however, put certain conditions and said that only users who are aged 50 and below would be permitted to enter gyms.

The state government said that the SOP for the operation of gyms will be shared in the coming days. The order came a week after the Centre issued guidelines for Unlock 3, which became effective from August 1.

The Centre’s new guidelines allowed a few more activities and lifting night curfew--restrictions on movement of individuals during night.

Gymnasiums and Yoga institutes, which have been shut for over four months, were allowed to open from August 5, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced, adding that Standard Operating Procedure for the same will be issued by the Health Ministry.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc. International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. “Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner,” MHA’s order stated.

School, colleges, coaching institutions will continue to remain shut till August 31. The lockdown shall, however, continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31, 2020 and only essential services will be allowed in the containment zones, the MHA order stated.

Places of crowd gatherings such as cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will continue to remain shut during the month-long Unlock-3 period, according to MHA guidelines.

Cinema owners had made a representation to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry requesting cinema halls be reopened and I&B Ministry recommended to MHA that halls be reopened with limited seating capacity. However, the MHA decided against it as coronavirus cases continue to increase.