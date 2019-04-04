Tamil Nadu Congress leader KV Thangkabalu named Wayanad poll in-charge

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K V Thangkabalu was Thursday named poll in charge of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from where party chief Rahul Gandhi is seeking election for the first time.

Thangkabalu was named to man the constituency by the All India Congress Committee, a party release here said.

"Thangkabalu will stay put in Wayanad till the completion of polls. He has made arrangements for holding a rally in which top Congress leaders will participate," the release by the TNCC media department said.

He was present in Wayanad today to receive Gandhi when he arrived to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections.

A senior leader, Thangkabalu has held various positions including that of State general secretary in the party.

Also, he had twice served as the president of the TNCC and was a former Union Minister.