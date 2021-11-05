Tamil Nadu: Father, son burnt to death as scooter loaded with crackers bursts into flames - Watch

New Delhi: An incident of a two-wheeler laden with crackers exploding has been reported from Kottakuppam village near Puducherry on Thursday (November 4, 2021). Two people - a man and his seven-year-old son were reportedly charred to death.

According to the police, Kalainesan, 32, and his son Pradeesh (7) reportedly purchased two gunny bags of firecrackers and were riding towards Puducherry. Kalainesan had purchased the fireworks to sell it for Diwali. While, two others who were in close proximity to the bike also sustained serious injuries, as per a report by The Indian Express. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera.

WATCH: