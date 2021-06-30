VK Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, booked for threatening AIADMK leader

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala, the close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has been booked for threatening an AIADMK leader. According to reports, an FIR has been registered against Sasikala on the basis of a complaint filed by AIADMK’s former law minister C V Shanmugam that he has been receiving death threats from her supporters.

The case against Sasikala has been registered at a police station in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district. She has been booked under four sections 506(1), 507, 109 under the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Meanwhile, Sasikala, eased out from the AIADMK years ago, has hinted at resumption of efforts to regain control of the party, a political comeback, by telling her supporters that there would soon be a "good decision."

After announcing ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls, that she would stay away from politics, Sasikala said she could not see the party getting ruined due to "infighting."

Her reference to the feud, though has no direct mention of the AIADMK or its leadership, it is seen as a pointer to alleged differences between top two leaders, K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

Confidante of late CM Jayalalithaa, Sasikala's brief conversation with two of her loyalists over the phone has surfaced and this has dropped hints about her rethink. This is seen as a hint at the resumption of efforts to regain control of AIADMK, which she and her nephew Dhinakaran lost years ago after she was imprisoned in 2017 February following conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

Known as EPS and OPS, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam do not reportedly see eye to eye and they have been issuing statements individually on political matters but give joint- statements on party matters. AIADMK spokesperson and state joint secretary of the legal wing, RM Babu Murugavel said, "we have got nothing to with her comments."

The reference Sasikala was making, including infighting, would have relevance only for the AMMK and the matter is related to that party alone and the AIADMK has got nothing to do with her comments, he said. In March this year, Sasikala had said that "she will stay away from politics," but would pray for Jayalalithaa's "golden rule".

Sasikala became AIADMK interim general secretary following Jayalalaithaa's demise in 2016 and this appointment was rescinded at a general council meet in 2017 and it also announced the invalidation of all the appointments made by Dhinakaran.

Live TV