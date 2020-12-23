हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

3 new WhatsApp features that will kick in soon as we enter 2021

Instant messaging app WhatsApp will say hello to a few new things in the coming year. 

3 new WhatsApp features that will kick in soon as we enter 2021

New Delhi: As we are soon going to enter the new year, several new things will kick in while several others will be outdated.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp too will say hello to a few new things in the coming year.

While it is expected that users will see a host of changes or new features on WhatsApp, we are listing three major things that you could see on WhatsApp soon after we enter 2021.

WhatsApp Terms and Privacy Policy

WhatsApp users will be required to agree to the instant messaging app's new Terms and Privacy Policy in the coming year and failing to do so may need you to delete your account, as per reports. As spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned company will reportedly update their terms of service starting February 8, though date are subject to change. If WhatsApp users do not want to agree to the new privacy rules, they may as well delete their account.

Audio, video calling feature for WhatsApp desktop users

In what could come as a major relief for those using the WhatsApp web version, the instant messaging app is now rolling out audio and video calling feature allowing users to make or receive audio and video calls right on the desktop screen, as per reports. According to WABetaInfo, the audio and video calls are now rolling out to the WhatsApp Desktop app but this seems to be a very limited launch for now, with the buttons also getting beta labels. We could expect Whatsapp to extend the facility to all users soon as we enter the next year.

Paste multiple items

"WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.10.23 is the first beta dedicated to the new year. This update brings the possibility to paste multiple images and videos into WhatsApp," WABetaInfo said. WABetaInfo added that to discover the usage of the feature, users can select multiple images from the Photos app, tap “Export” and “Copy”. "If you open WhatsApp, and you paste the content in the chat bar, all images will be captured from WhatsApp, ready to be sent," WABetaInfo adds.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp new features
Next
Story

Digicodes is a new face of digital gaming in India
  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42S

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day, Dec 23, 2020