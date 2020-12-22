What is WhatsApp business account? How to get it started and all you need to know

New Delhi: WhatsApp rolled out "WhatsApp Business" for small businesses in India more than two years ago. The free-to-download app is aimed at helping businesses communicate better with their customers.

WhatsApp Business is free to download and aims at making it easier for companies to connect with customers, and more convenient for its users to chat with businesses that matter to them.

"The app makes it easy to personally connect with your customers, highlight your products and services, and answer their questions throughout their shopping experience. Create a catalog to showcase your products and services and use special tools to automate, sort and quickly respond to messages," WhatsApp says.

People can continue using WhatsApp as usual as there`s no need to download anything new.

Here's how companies can connect with customers via WhatsApp Business

Business Profiles: Help customers with useful information such as a business description, email or store addresses, and website.

Messaging Tools: Save time with smart messaging tools — quick replies that provide fast answers to frequently asked questions, greeting messages that introduce customers to your business, and away messages that let them know you're busy.

Messaging Statistics: Review simple metrics like the number of messages read to see what's working.

WhatsApp Web: Send and receive messages with WhatsApp Business on your desktop.

Account Type: People will know that they're talking to a business because you will be listed as a Business Account. Over time, some businesses will have Confirmed Accounts once it’s been confirmed that the account phone number matches the business phone number.