5 Major Changes Ahead For iPhone Users In Europe

New Delhi: In response to the latest regulations imposed by the European Union, Apple is undergoing significant transformations to its business. These changes, primarily instigated by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) are compelling the company to adjust its approach to both consumers and developers. Notably, the shift includes the adoption of a USB-C port for iPhone charging across all countries reflecting Apple's proactive response to comply with the evolving regulatory landscape.

Numerous reports indicated the scope of Apple's upcoming policies for EU markets starting March this year. The company has now officially affirmed these new rules are aimed at addressing concerns about Apple's alleged anti-competitive practices within these markets.

Changes to Apple Regulations in Europe: Here’s What iPhone Users Can Anticipate in March 2024

1. Enabling third-party app installations on iPhones

The EU regulations mandate Apple to enable third-party app stores on iPhones, and the company is complying with this directive. iPhone users in these countries will have the freedom to sideload apps from sources beyond the official App Store. The updated App Store regulations are set to be introduced with the iOS 17.4 version in March which are exclusively applicable to iPhone users in Europe. Notably, Apple's flexibility extends to allowing users to set these third-party app stores as the default option for their devices. (Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Will Start Serving Ads From January 29; Know Why)

2. Authorize payments beyond Apple's platform

Apple is now providing developers with the choice to utilize its own payment service for in-app purchases and subscriptions or link it to third-party systems. This means that services like Netflix can offer users the option to make payments through their own service instead of adhering to Apple's app store conditions. (Also Read: Musk’s X To Finally Hire 100 Employees For Content Moderation Team)

3. Utilize tap-to-pay without relying on Apple Pay

Apple is granting third-party developers access to the NFC (Near Field Communication) feature on iPhones enabling them to support tap-to-pay functionality for platforms beyond Apple Pay. While this development is exclusive to users in Europe it signifies significant news for those who wished to utilize alternative payment apps on their iPhones.

4. Switch Your Default Browser

iOS users will soon have the freedom to switch their default browser from Safari to options like Chrome or Firefox. While Safari is promoted for its security features, Apple recognizes the user preference for choices and is extending this option to iPhone users in Europe.

5. Fortnite returns to iOS

Despite the ongoing legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple, iPhone users in Europe will soon have the opportunity to play Fortnite. The developer has officially announced the update and players can anticipate the game's release on iOS in the coming months.