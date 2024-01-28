Musk’s X To Finally Hire 100 Employees For Content Moderation Team

New Delhi: Elon Musk's X is said to be recruiting 100 full-time employees for a newly established trust and safety office in Austin, Texas. This comes after Musk had dissolved the trust and safety teams worldwide following the company's acquisition.

The team is said to concentrate on moderating content related to child sexual exploitation (CSEM) as the platform undergoes scrutiny. X CEO Linda Yaccarino is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 31 regarding X's management of CSEM. (Also Read: Zomato To Provide Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets To All Delivery Partners Across India)

According to reports, the X team “will also help with other moderation enforcement, such as those forbidding hate speech”. The company has posted job listings for such roles, saying moderators will investigate issues like “spam and fraud” and provide customer support. (Also Read: Infinix Smart 8 Pro Launched; Check Camera, Battery And Other Specs)

“At X, we have zero tolerance for Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE), and we are determined to make X inhospitable for actors who seek to exploit minors. In 2023, we made clear that our top priority was tackling CSE online,” the company said in its latest blog post.

“We are also building a Trust and Safety center of excellence in Austin, Texas, to hire more in-house agents so we can keep accelerating our impact,” the company announced.

In 2024, the company announced plans to enhance detection mechanisms to identify additional content on the platform that can be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

In 2023, X took action to suspend 12.4 million accounts due to violations of its CSE policies, a significant increase from the 2.3 million accounts suspended in 2022.

“In 2024, we will continue our strong investment in this critical area and expand our efforts to educate our users about the importance of helping us to combat child sexual exploitation online,” said the company. (With IANS Inputs)