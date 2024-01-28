Amazon Prime Video Will Start Serving Ads From January 29; Know Why

New Delhi: Amazon has commenced notifying Prime Video subscribers that, starting January 29, 2024, advertisements will be introduced for non-paying members. If subscribers wish to enjoy ad-free video content, they will need to pay an additional fee. This decision has been made to enable the company to invest more in creating content for Prime Video.

For existing Prime members, the subscription cost will remain unchanged in 2024. However, if they desire to access ad-free movies or shows, Amazon is introducing a new plan at an extra cost of 2.99 dollars per month for U.S. Prime members. However, the prices for other countries will be disclosed at a later date. (Also Read: Zomato To Provide Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets To All Delivery Partners Across India)

This change will initially take effect in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada, followed by other countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year. There is, however, no official announcement regarding when these changes will be implemented in India.

As we all know, Amazon Prime already provides ad-free access to content, including music streaming, fast shipping, exclusive deals and more, as part of its subscription benefits. Furthermore, rival platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu have already introduced similar ad-supported options to supplement membership revenue. (Also Read: Apple Allows Sideloading Apps On iPhone In Some Countries, Excluding India)

To recall, in September 2023, Amazon made a statement indicating that, to continue investing in compelling content and to increase that investment over a prolonged period, starting in early 2024, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements. The goal is to have significantly fewer ads than traditional TV and other streaming TV providers.