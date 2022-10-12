5G Cyber Scam Alert! Scammers luring people in the name of SIM Upgrades

New Delhi: If you are planning to switch from 4G to 5G, then be cautious and alert. Consumers are being trapped in the name of converting their SIMs from 4G to 5G easily and without any hassle. Many incidents have come to the spotlight where people have fallen into the trap.

MyGov has posted an infographic flagging the current scam is going on where people are lured to switch from 4G to 5G hassle free. It said, “सावधान! Anyone who uses the internet is vulnerable to cyber-attacks! Be careful & spot online dangers! Be aware & ensure #CyberSecurity!”

सावधान! Anyone who uses the internet is vulnerable to cyber-attacks!



Be careful & spot online dangers! Be aware & ensure #CyberSecurity!

Cyber ​​security units are warning people how they are dodging people in the matter of SIM upgrades. As per the cyber security cell, scammers are sending messages to people asking to follow some steps to upgrade 4G SIM to 5G. The links are being sent in the name of telecom operators. They also demand OTP generally. After entering the OTP, they steal your credentials.

On October 1, 2022, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally introduce the 5G network. Jio and Airtel have launched the service in a few cities, and it will eventually be made available in additional cities across the nation. To enjoy the 5G service, you must upgrade your 4G SIM. Keep these crucial points in mind as you go through the process since scammers have devised a fresh way to drain your bank account after the SIM upgrade. Give us more information on the fraud.