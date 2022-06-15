New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT), on Wednesday (June 15), invited applications for the auction of the 5G spectrum, in a move that is now seen as a first step towards the introduction of the next generation technology in India. In the recently issued notice, the DoT has set out the eligibility criteria for the 5G spectrum auction, which is a Simultaneous Multiple Round Ascending (SMRA) e-auction. The spectrum will be provided for a total period of 20 years, according to the latest notification from the department. The DoT will put up a total of 72097.85 MHz of the spectrum to auction.

"On behalf of the President of India, applications are invited from prospective bidders who meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the Auction. Based on the Applications, the Government shall prequalify Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria for participation in the auction," the DoT said in its notice.

The DoT said that all the available spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands is part of the auction. Spectrum allotted through this auction can be used for 5G (IMT-2020) or any other technology within the scope of the Access Service License.

Any company acquiring the spectrum through this auction can surrender it after a minimum period of ten years. Also, there won’t be any Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) for the spectrum sold in the auction.

Commercial 5G in India will launch in the month of September 2022. The commercial rollout will begin in 13 Indian cities first, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the DoT has suspended the requirement to submit a Financial Bank Guarantee (FBG) and Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) for the eligibility of the bidders.

According to a report by ANI, licensees can set up an isolated captive non-public network(s) for industries using the spectrum acquired through this auction. Also, according to reports, the successful bidders will be allowed to make payments in 20 equal annual instalments, duly protecting the NPV at the interest rate of 7.2 per cent.