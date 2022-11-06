7 WAYS to earn money from YouTube Partner Programme -- Details Inside

New Delhi: YouTube is a popular video-streaming platform through which content creators can earn enough money to be sustainable on their own. The scope here for content creators is unlimited with turning ideas into income.

ALSO READ | YouTube soon to allow creators to go live with a guest on phone; Check details

If you think that there is one option on YouTube to earn money, you are absolutely wrong. YouTube gives a range of options to earn money from traditional ads to selling merchandise to memberships for your fans. 7 Ways to earn money are talked in great depth below.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra hails UPI system for its presence in 'India's Last Tea Shop'

To qualify for the YPP, you need to be in good standing with YouTube, have 4,000 valid public watch hours in the previous 12 months and at least 1,000 subscribers. You will also need to follow all the YouTube monetisation policies, live in a country/region where the YouTube Partner Programme is available and have a linked AdSense account.

Let’s talk about those 7 ways to earn money in detail:

1. Ad revenue and YouTube Premium

Earn ad revenue from display, overlay and video ads that run on your channel. With YouTube Premium, you can earn a portion of a subscriber's fee when they watch your content.

2. Super Chat and Super Stickers

Give your fans another way to connect with you during live streams and Premieres. Super Chat and Super Stickers are fun, bright messages and stickers that fans can buy to show their support and help them stand out.

3. YouTube Shopping

Sell your products like merchandise directly to your fans. Just connect your shop and you can display your products on a shelf underneath your videos and live streams. Plus, you'll unlock the 'Shop' tab on your channel — your own shopfront on YouTube.

4. Channel memberships

Channel memberships are a great way to offer your biggest fans exclusive benefits like custom loyalty badges, emoji and members-only content when they join your channel as a paid, monthly member. The best part? You pick what rewards to offer and how much to charge for each membership level.

5. YouTube BrandConnect

Connect with brands that want to partner for branded content campaigns. BrandConnect uses Google technology to understand your audience, match you with great brands and help drive results with full-service campaign management. We show you your options, you decide which brands you work with.

6. YouTube Shorts Fund

The YouTube Shorts Fund is a new programme that is giving creators access to $100M across 2021 and 2022. If you're a creator that is shooting and sharing Shorts, you're eligible to participate and make money on your videos.

7. Super Thanks

Super Thanks provides another source of revenue while giving fans a fun way to express their gratitude for your content. With Super Thanks, viewers can buy a fun, 'clapping' animation shown only to them on top of your channel's video. Purchasers will also get a distinct, colourful comment in the video's comments section, so you can easily connect with your biggest supporters.