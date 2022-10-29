A woman flies drone over her friend's house to check whether she is okay; Netizens react over heartfelt story

New Delhi: Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in technology. Technology drives each and every sector. As a result, a few years ago, nobody imagined that they can capture the moment with drone cameras. It seems that evolution is only improving at this point.

In a social media story that has gone viral, a friend used a drone to fly over the house of another friend. 'We now have serious friendship dreams thanks to a woman who deployed a drone to her friend's house after she didn't respond to her messages for four hours!'

The friend, Wan, became ill after lately experiencing cardiac issues.

On October 22, at around 7 a.m., she messaged her pal on the Chinese social media platform WeChat. Her companion had requested that she go to a nearby drugstore and purchase a test to see if she was alright. Wan was taking a nap and didn't respond to her friend's texts, which were delivered over the course of four hours.

"What's wrong with you?" and "What are you doing?" were among the messages. and "I made a few calls to you. Why didn't you pick up my call? The anonymous friend decided to act after waiting four hours for Wan to respond to her texts. She requested that her husband use his drone to fly over Wan's home.

"Our two families don't live too far apart. Consequently, the drone arrived at my window in just a few minutes "Wan stated to Star Video, a news website. Wan unexpectedly approached her window after spotting the drone.

"My friend deployed a drone to conduct a field inspection because she was concerned about me. This has really touched me "She spoke. According to reports, the women have been friends for five years.

"They have been a big assistance to me. They occasionally prepared great food and shared it with me "Wan threw in. The kind act touched online users. A user stated, "You two really are pals. Being close to a good friend is wonderful."