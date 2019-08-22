close

Nokia

Affordable Nokia 5G phone coming in 2020

HMD Global is expected to launch two Nokia 5G smartphones this year.

Affordable Nokia 5G phone coming in 2020

Helsinki: HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, has confirmed that an affordable Nokia 5G phone that would cost around half of the existing ones would arrive next year in the US.

"We see a particular opportunity for us in bringing 5G to a more affordable segment as we enter the market," HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said.

"I would say affordable in relation to what's available today. I would love to see us at half of the price where you have 5G today," he added.

HMD Global is expected to launch two Nokia 5G smartphones this year, news portal GizmoChina reported on Thursday.

One of the smartphones would be a flagship with Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with the X55 modem to enable 5G connectivity. The other device is said to be more mid-ranged and powered by a Snapdragon 700 series chipset.

In India, 5G services are expected to begin next year and the 5G Nokia phone is likely to come to the Indian market in 2020.

Tags:
Nokia5GHMD GlobalSmartphone
