After Airtel, now Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid tariff with basic plan starting from Rs 99 --See full tariff chart

New Delhi: A day after Telecom operator Bharti Airtel hiked tariff for various prepaid offerings, Vodafone Idea too announced tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings.

Vodafone Idea has announced that the new tariffs will come into effect from 25 November 2021.

The Basic Vodafone Idea prepaid plan now starts from Rs 99, just like Airtel. With a validity of 28 days, the plan offers 99 worth talk time, 200 MB data plus 1 paise per second voice tariff.

Here is the full tariff list.

Airtel on Monday announced 20-25 per cent tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups, and said the new rates will come into effect from November 26.

The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been raised by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles, the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent. Sunil Mittal led telco -- whose India mobile customer base stood at about 323 million at the last count -- has also increased the tariffs for data top-up plans by about 20-21 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to data released by telecom regulator TRAI on Monday Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh mobile subscribers in September and Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh subscribers during the month.

The subscriber base of Airtel stood at 35.44 crore in September as against 35.41 crore users in August. The net additions for the telco came in at 2.74 lakh users, the monthly subscriber data compiled by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Troubled Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh subscribers during the month under review and its subscriber base shrank to 26.99 crore as on September 2021.

As on September 30, 2021, the private access service providers held 89.99 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01 per cent.

The wireless tele-density in India decreased from 86.78 per cent at the end of August 2021 to 85.20 per cent at the end of September 2021. Wireless subscription in urban areas decreased to 637.89 million (or 63.78 crore) at the end of September 2021 and that in rural areas fell to 528.13 million (52.81 crore) during the same period.

With PTI Inputs

