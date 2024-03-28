Advertisement
AI Security Startup SydeLabs Raises Funds To Secure GenAI Systems

Companies are now bringing a human-like element into systems that were previously not susceptible to social engineering and manipulation.

Mar 28, 2024
Image Credit: Freepik

Bengaluru: AI security and risk management startup SydeLabs on Thursday said it has raised $2.5 million in its seed funding round to build solutions aimed at securing generative AI systems for enterprises.

The funding round was led by RTP Global and also saw participation from Picus Capital and marquee angel investors, the startup said in a statement. The adoption of generative AI has opened a new cyber-security attack surface for those leveraging the technology.

Founded by Ruchir Patwa and Ankita Kumari, the company offers solutions to identify security and safety vulnerabilities in enterprise AI systems and prevent them in real time, helping mitigate cybersecurity attacks and abuse. (Also Read: X Users With 2,500 Verified Subscriber Followers To Get Premium Service For Free)

"From a security point of view, companies are now bringing a human-like element into systems that were previously not susceptible to social engineering and manipulation. From a compliance perspective, we see systems having access to internal and user data with the ability to take action on that data," said Kumari.

By focusing on the intent of attackers, rather than using traditional pattern matching approaches that are traditionally used for cybersecurity, the company said it is going deeper in its cybersecurity offering.

"We are building a comprehensive platform for risk management of generative AI systems, across the entire development lifecycle. This can give a huge productivity boost to enterprises," said Patwa, co-founder and CEO. (Also Read: Oppo F25 Pro 5G Purple Colour Variant Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And Launch Offers)

Galina Chifina, Partner, RTP Global's Asia Investment team, said that SydeLabs' approach to AI security "showcases the kind of forward-thinking application of technology we champion at RTP Global".

