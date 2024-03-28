Advertisement
X Users With 2,500 Verified Subscriber Followers To Get Premium Service For Free

Billionaire Elon Musk  said that the accounts with over 5000 verified subscriber followers will get Premium+ for free 

Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
X Users With 2,500 Verified Subscriber Followers To Get Premium Service For Free

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday said that X users who have 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also mentioned that those with over 5,000 verified subscriber followers will get Premium+ for free.

“Going forward, all X accounts with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free,” the X owner posted.

The announcement was welcomed by his followers, with some users asking for clarification. (Also Read: Fire Boltt Smartwatch With LTE Calling Support And 1.96-Inch Display Launched In India At Rs 4,999; Check Specs)

“This is indeed excellent news. However, I would like to seek clarification: Are you referring to verified followers, or are you discussing subscribers within the context of X subscriptions? If it's the second option, it seems like I only need 4,796 more subscribers,” one follower commented.

Another posted that one may have 100,000 followers but if “subscribers among them is less than 2,500, you don't get your premium for free.” There are over 550 million monthly users on the X platform. (Also Read: Lenovo Tab M11 With 11-Inch Display And Android 13 Launched In India At Rs 17,999; Check Specs)

Earlier, in a bid to take on OpenAI's ChatGPT, Musk said that the X platform will soon allow its 'Grok' AI chatbot to have more paying subscribers.

