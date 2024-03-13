NewsTechnology
ELON MUSK

AI Will Be Smarter Than Any Single Human By Next Year, Says Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

In a fresh post on X, Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that AI is going to be smarter than humans by next year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AI Will Be Smarter Than Any Single Human By Next Year, Says Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk who is currently locked in a battle with ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) will probably be smarter than any single human by next year.

Musk has sued Sam-Altman-run company, alleging that it had breached the "founding agreement” via its partnership with tech giant Microsoft. OpenAI has hit back, saying they are not in any kind of founding agreement with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In a fresh post on X, the billionaire said that AI is going to be smarter than humans by next year. “By 2029, AI will probably be smarter than all humans combined,” Musk added. Meanwhile, OpenAI has hired top lawyers from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to represent the company against its legal battle with Musk. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Nothing Phone (2a) Vs Realme 12 Pro 5G; Battle for Best Buy in Rs 25,000 Segment)

In a court filing, the company has said that “Musk supported a for-profit structure for OpenAI, to be controlled by Musk himself, and dropped the project when his wishes were not followed.”

“Seeing the remarkable technological advances OpenAI has achieved, Musk now wants that success for himself,” the lawsuit further read. (Also Read: Honor MagicBook X14 Pro And X16 Pro 2024 Announced In India; Check Specs And Other Features)

“The Founding Agreement is instead a fiction Musk has conjured to lay unearned claim to the fruits of an enterprise he initially supported, then abandoned, then watched succeed without him."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA Video
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA Video
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
DNA Video
President of Pakistan will make his daughter the first lady
DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children