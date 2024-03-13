Tech Showdown: Nothing Phone (2a) Vs Realme 12 Pro 5G; Battle for Best Buy in Rs 25,000 Segment

New Delhi: Nothing Phone (2a) and Realme 12 Pro smartphones are the latest contenders in the mid-range segment in the Indian market. The Nothing Phone (2a), which was launched on March 5, runs on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. It comes with the iconic Glyph Interface, which allows users to customize the lighting effects on the back of the phone.

On the other hand, Realme has launched the Realme 12 Pro smartphone back in January this year. It comes in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB storage models.

In terms of design, the Nothing Phone (2a) features a unique transparent design, whereas the Realme 12 Pro 5G has a curved screen and premium vegan leather treatment.

Both smartphones offer advanced features and sleek designs, catering to diverse user preferences. From exceptional camera capabilities to lightning-fast processors, these devices promise top-notch performance. This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Offers Announced: Get Free Realme Buds T300, Check Specs And Discounts)

Nothing Phone (2a) Vs. Realme 12 Pro 5G:

Display:

Nothing Phone (2a) features a vibrant 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ curved AMOLED display for immersive visuals and smooth interactions. The Realme 12 Pro 5G boasts a vibrant 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.

Processor:

The Nothing Phone (2a) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro for seamless performance. The Realme 12 Pro 5G opts for Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, promising swift processing and efficient multitasking capabilities.

Camera:

The Nothing Phone (2a) boasts impressive 50MP+50MP rear cameras, coupled with a 32MP front shooter for crisp selfies and video calls. Meanwhile, the Realme 12 Pro 5G features a versatile camera setup with 50MP+32MP+8MP rear lenses and a 16MP front camera.

Battery:

The Nothing Phone (2a) is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, while the Realme 12 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging.

Software Update Policy:

The Nothing Phone (2a) will receive three Android upgrades and four years of security updates. In comparison, the Realme 12 Pro will be eligible for two significant OS updates, upgradable up to Android 16, and will also benefit from three years of security patch updates. Both devices currently run on Android 14, customized with their respective skins.

Price:

The Phone (2a) is offered in configurations of 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999 respectively. For the Realme 12 Pro, the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB/256GB storage model is available for Rs. 26,999.

AnTuTu Score:

The AnTuTu score for the NOTHING PHONE (2a) smartphone is 7,07,480 points, whereas the Realme 12 Pro 5G achieves a score of 5,94,028 points. (Also Read: iQOO Z9 5G With Android 14 And 5000 mAh Battery Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.