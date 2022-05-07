New Delhi: In yet another case of an outage, several users of Airtel broadband services were unable to access the internet on both mobile and desktop on Friday night (May 7, 2022). Website outage monitoring platform DownDetector.com noted that the major outage impacted millions of users across the country.

Airtel broadband services went down for users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and other cities. "Airtel Broadband not working in Delhi-NCR. Anyone else facing the issue?" one affected user tweeted.

As of now, Airtel hasn’t issued a statement on the recent outage. According to a report by IANS, about 39 per cent of Airtel broadband users had no signal. The report also noted that about 32 per cent had issues with mobile internet while 29 per cent faced a total blackout.

"@airtelindia Broadband and Mobile data is not working in Noida, Airtel services are Down," tweeted another user. Several other users posted hilarious memes taking a dig at the telecom operator.

#AirtelDown in Delhi/NCR but I can use WhatsApp while my phone is telling me "connected without internet". What is this black magic — Aman Pachauri (@aman1061) May 6, 2022

Earlier in February 2022, Airtel users faced troubles accessing the internet, as the network was down for a few hours in several parts of the country, including metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

