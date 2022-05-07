New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 7, have been released by the game developer. Players can use the codes to get free in-app rewards such as skins for weapons and characters, along with bonus game currency.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire MAX is a higher version of Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game. Garena Free Fire gained popularity in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile India in India in July 2020. However, with the recent ban of Garena Free Fire in the country, many have now flocked to Garena Free Fire Max.

Publishers of Garena Free Fire Max release redeem codes on daily basis. The 12 digit Garena Free Fire Max code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players have to visit the official redemption website to get free rewards against redeem codes. They have to log in to the portal via Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or Gmail to get free rewards in their gaming accounts.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for today, May 7:

FG15 HJ1K 34O9

F0BU V9TG SF3I

F34N R5JT K3IH

FG8H JW4K I4RT

FG3Y HV2N EBV4

F6BN 7MKU OJ9B

8U7Y HN6E M56O

FH5U OJI8 U7BY

F2VB TN7M H1LO

FU7Y 6TX5 RA7Q

F2C3 VB4R NTK9

FVCT 4DRS 2FIE

FU7Y 6TSG FQ2V

C6TX 5R4A EQ1D

8OIJ 9N8B U7VY

Q23B 4F6T 67YT

876V T5CR SE7D

F9H8 76T5 RS4F

F2G3 H4RT I8HT

8GRB 9HJ5 IO6Y

9HIN JBGT K6P7

FV4B 5N6M 7YUL

B3N4 M5KT Y2IH

FV2G HYU8 7Y6T

Step 1: First of all, you will need to visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: On the landing page, you will have to log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will then need to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box.

Step 4: Click on the confirm button and select 'Ók'.

