New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 7, have been released by the game developer. Players can use the codes to get free in-app rewards such as skins for weapons and characters, along with bonus game currency.
For the unversed, Garena Free Fire MAX is a higher version of Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game. Garena Free Fire gained popularity in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile India in India in July 2020. However, with the recent ban of Garena Free Fire in the country, many have now flocked to Garena Free Fire Max.
Publishers of Garena Free Fire Max release redeem codes on daily basis. The 12 digit Garena Free Fire Max code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players have to visit the official redemption website to get free rewards against redeem codes. They have to log in to the portal via Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or Gmail to get free rewards in their gaming accounts.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for today, May 7:
FG15 HJ1K 34O9
F0BU V9TG SF3I
F34N R5JT K3IH
FG8H JW4K I4RT
FG3Y HV2N EBV4
F6BN 7MKU OJ9B
8U7Y HN6E M56O
FH5U OJI8 U7BY
F2VB TN7M H1LO
FU7Y 6TX5 RA7Q
F2C3 VB4R NTK9
FVCT 4DRS 2FIE
FU7Y 6TSG FQ2V
C6TX 5R4A EQ1D
8OIJ 9N8B U7VY
Q23B 4F6T 67YT
876V T5CR SE7D
F9H8 76T5 RS4F
F2G3 H4RT I8HT
8GRB 9HJ5 IO6Y
9HIN JBGT K6P7
FV4B 5N6M 7YUL
B3N4 M5KT Y2IH
FV2G HYU8 7Y6T
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 7:
Step 1: First of all, you will need to visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: On the landing page, you will have to log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and VK.
Step 3: You will then need to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box. Also Read: LPG cylinder price hike: Cooking gas gets expensive by Rs 50, check new rates
Step 4: Click on the confirm button and select ‘Ók’. Also Read: PNB hikes interest rates on term deposits from May 7: Details here
#mute