Airtel Denies Massive Data Breach Of 375 Million Users, Calls Claims “Desperate Attempt To Tarnish Reputation”

Unverified reports had claimed that the personal details of 375 million Airtel users.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Airtel Denies Massive Data Breach Of 375 Million Users, Calls Claims "Desperate Attempt To Tarnish Reputation"

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has firmly denied allegations of a massive data breach which claimed that the personal data of 375 million Indian users was being sold on the dark web. Airtel stated that there is no evidence supporting these claims, calling it a "desperate attempt" to damage the brand's reputation.

Unverified reports had claimed that the personal details of 375 million Airtel users including their phone numbers, emails, addresses, dates of birth, father's names, and Aadhaar numbers were allegedly being sold on the dark web. (Also Read: As Major Telcos Have Hike Mobile Tariff, Why Is Government Not Interfering?)

"There has been an ongoing report alleging that Airtel customer data has been compromised. We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems," an Airtel spokesperson shared with IANS on Friday. (Also Read: Zomato Relaunches 'Intercity Legends' Service With Minimum Order Value: Read Details)

As per Dark Web Informer on X, a threat actor identified as 'xenZen' was claiming to sell data of Airtel users on a community called BreachForums. The price set by the threat actor to sell the information was $50,000. (With IANS Inputs)

