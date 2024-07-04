Advertisement
Zomato Relaunches 'Intercity Legends' Service With Minimum Order Value: Read Details

Previously, Zomato delivered orders on the same day for certain restaurants, indicating that it kept stocks of certain dishes. 

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 06:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
New delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato has relaunched its 'Intercity Legends' service with a minimum order value of Rs 5,000. The service, which allowed users to order food from popular restaurants in other cities, was paused in April and has been relaunched with a fresh look within the app.

It is now called "Legends" and allows users to customise their orders with dishes from various restaurants across cities in the same transaction. All orders placed before 7 p.m. will be delivered the next day. (Also Read: UPI In UAE: Indian Travellers Can Use QR Codes For Transactions– Details Here)

Previously, Zomato delivered orders on the same day for certain restaurants, indicating that it kept stocks of certain dishes. This practice has now been discontinued and all dishes are now delivered chilled, purely based on orders. (Also Read: Vodafone Idea Vs Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel Mobile Tariff Comparison--Check Latest Rates, Validity And Other Details)

In April, the tab for the service had shut and showed a note saying "Closed Now. Be back soon". Meanwhile, Zomato has received shareholders' nod to establish a new employee stock option pool (ESOP) of 18.2 crore shares, with 75 per cent of investors voting in favour and 25 per cent against it, the company said in an exchange filing. At a current market price of roughly Rs 208 apiece, the 18.26 crore shares are worth around Rs 3,800 crore.

