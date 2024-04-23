Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans For 184 Countries With In-Flight Data Benefits

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Limited has introduced new International roaming plans for its users. The tariff plans will start at Rs 133 per day. The IR pack will be available for 184 countries and these plans will offer more data benefits, in-flight connectivity and 24x9 contact centre support.

Here are the Benefits of Airtel's new international roaming plans:

- Rs 195 Plan: The cheapest and affordable international plan for Airtel starts at Rs 195 and it will last for a day. Users in this plan will get 250 MB of data with 100 minutes of calls and 100 free sms messages.

- Rs 295 Plan: For 295 rupees plan customers will get 500 MB data with 100 minutes of call benefits and 100 free messages.

- Rs 595 Plan: Customers will get 1 GB of data benefits in this pack with 100 minutes of calls and 100 free messages.

Airtel's Extended Validity Plans:

- Short-Term Plan: This plan will be priced at Rs 755 and will be valid for 5 days along with 1 GB of data and no calling benefits.

- Rs 2,997 plan: This plan will be valid for 365 days and will offer 2 GB of data for the entire duration with 100 minutes of calls and 20 free SMS.

- Rs 2,998 Plan- This plan will have 30 days of validity with 5 GB data cap and 200 minutes of free outgoing calls.

Previously, the subscription for international roaming packs depended on the tariffs across different countries. Hence, customers had to buy different plans based on the country they were traveling to. Now, Airtel has simplified things as when you travel to any of 184 countries you don't need to subscribe to multiple plans. They have also added an auto-renewal feature with help of which users can subscribe to these data plans via the Thanks app.

"The packs offer greater value with enhanced benefits that are economical when compared to local in-country sims across many countries. The new pack truly redefines our value proposition for customers and gives them the freedom to use data and voice at an affordable tariff,” stated Amit Tripathi, director of customer experience and marketing at Bharti Airtel.