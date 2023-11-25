Airtel Launches New Plan With Free Netflix Basic Subscription, Unlimited 5G Data, And More

New Delhi: Users can now get a new prepaid package from Bharti Airtel. It includes a free Netflix membership in addition to 5G internet. Users who only depend on mobile data for everyday needs like work and leisure are the target audience for this plan.

This is all the information you require regarding the new Bharti Airtel recharge plan with a complimentary Netflix membership, including the validity and daily data usage.

Telecom Talk claims that Airtel has added a new prepaid plan to its lineup, priced at Rs. 1499. The telecom operator has discreetly added the new plan to its listing, which is visible on the internet and mobile app, despite the firm having made no formal announcements.

Let's have a look at each of the benefits included in Airtel's Rs 1499 prepaid plan in more depth.

Airtel Rs 1,499 Prepaid Plan: Benefits

The most recent Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge package from Airtel provides 100 SMS, unlimited voice calls, and 3GB of data every day for a period of 84 days.

A number of additional benefits are also included in the plan, such as a free Netflix Basic subscription, limitless 5G data usage, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, free Hellotunes, and access to Wynk Music.

Netflix Basic Subscription: Cost

It's important to note that a Netflix Basic subscription in India costs Rs 199 on its own, but Airtel is currently offering it as a complimentary offer, saving customers money on further subscription fees.

How To Access Netflix?

Users need to use the Airtel Thanks app in order to access Netflix. Open the app, navigate to the Discover Thanks Benefits section, and then hit the Claim button and Proceed buttons. It is noteworthy to remark that the Netflix subscription costs Rs. 597 and is active for 84 days, almost three months.

Airtel Rs 1,499 Prepaid Plan: Additional Benefits

Additional free services include unlimited 5G internet, free HelloTunes, Wynk Music, and an Apollo 24|7 Circle membership.