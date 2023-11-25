iPhone 16 Leaks Suggest Upgradation In Specs? Here Is What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Anticipation is building as leaks surrounding the upcoming iPhone 16 series have started making their way into the tech world. Though the launch is nearly a year away, the buzz is already alive with speculations about what Apple has in store for its users.

Display

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to flaunt a sizable 6.3-inch display, while its higher-end companion, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, may boast an even larger 6.9-inch screen. (Also Read: Registration For DDA Flats Starts Today; Check Price, How To Apply, And More)

However, for those hoping for a size upgrade in the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, it seems they might maintain the same screen dimensions as their predecessors – 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively. (Also Read: Elon Musk's Emotional Meeting With Father After 7-Year)

OLED Material Or Micro LED Display

Leaks also hint at a potential shift to Samsung-supplied OLED material for the upcoming iPhones, with talks of replacing blue fluorescent tech with blue phosphorescence to improve power efficiency. The possibility of integrating Micro LED display technology is also on the table, promising brighter colors and improved power conservation.

Chipset

Details about the chipset in the standard iPhone 16 are a bit hazy at this point. Some suggest it might adopt the A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro models, while others hint at the introduction of a 3-nanometer A18 chip. The Pro models, on the other hand, could see a more robust version of the same chip.

Camera

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to feature a "tetra-prism" telephoto camera, promising an optical zoom increase from 3x to 5x for sharper and more detailed photos.

Tech analyst Jeff Pu adds to the intrigue with whispers of a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera for the Pro series, potentially enhancing low-light performance.