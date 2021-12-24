Noise launches ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch with 1.78-inch AMOLED screen: Price, feature

New Delhi: Homegrown lifestyle-tech brand Noise has launched a new smartwatch - the ColorFit Ultra 2. The company said that it aims to offer an integrated fitness and lifestyle experience to Indian consumers.

"ColorFit is one our best-selling and consumer-preferred smartwatch series. We have witnessed overwhelming reviews on the series. We, at Noise, customise our products basis customers’ reviews and demands," Noise Co-founder Amit Khatri said in a statement.



Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch Price

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch is launched at an introductory price of Rs 4,499. The company has rolled out the smartwatch in four colour variants -- jet black, silver grey, navy gold, and olive green.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch Features

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch packs several features to track and monitor activities. The device comes with more than 60 sports modes and trackers for SpO2, stress, 24/7 heart rate, sleep cycles. The smartwatch also has a female health feature that is said to be helpful for women to track their menstrual cycles.

"The newly-launched ColorFit Ultra 2 has some of the stunning features and a best-in-class display. It is a perfect amalgamation of features, technology, style, and display for fitness enthusiasts," Khatri added.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch Display

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch is launched with a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen that comes with 368*448 pixels and a 326 PPI high-resolution display. The smartwatch offers an ultra-clarity and Always-on display. Also Read: ESIC scheme adds 12.19 lakh new subscribers in October: NSO Data

Noise said that the ColorFit Ultra 2 has a long-lasting battery of up to 7 days for unstoppable usage. Moreover, the smartwatch is guarded with IP68 water-resistant for continuous workouts and swimming sessions and has over 100 watch faces. Also Read: Buying iPhone 13? Check Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale offers to save Rs 18,000

