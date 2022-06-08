New Delhi: Airtel users faced yet another outage on Wednesday (June 8). Customers from various parts of the country took to the microblogging platform to complain about the recent outage, as many were not receiving network signals while many said that they were unable to use the mobile internet. However, the outage didn’t impact all the users of Airtel, and it appears that only a few faced the issue.

According to Down Detector, the platform that provides real-time status of apps and services, 4,149 reports of outages from Airtel users were filed at 4:29 pm. As per the platform, about 71% of users had complained about no signal issues while 21% reported problems with mobile internet. On the other hand, a mere 8% of reports were registered by landline internet users.

According to the telecom operator, the services suffered an outage for about 15 minutes. However, the company said that the services have now been restored, according to media reports.

Several users facing the outage took to Twitter. However, a few Airtel customers also noted on the microblogging platform that their internet and network were working quite alright.

After Aitel severs gets down airtel users Continuously searching for Flight mode button. #AirtelDown #Airtel_Network

It is important to note that Airtel has been facing quite a lot of outage issues in the recent past. For instance, one such outage hit Airtel customers in February 2022. The outage though was short-lived as the company resolved the issue in a few minutes.

More recently, on May 7, 2022, Airtel suffered another outage with its broadband services. At that time too, several users said that they were unable to access the internet on both mobile and desktop.