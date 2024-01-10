Alexa Gets Three New AI-Powered Skills, You Will Be Surprised To Know

New Delhi: Alexa, the widely acclaimed virtual assistant, has just elevated its game with the introduction of three innovative generative AI skills. This development propels voice-activated technology into new realms, positioning Alexa as a frontrunner in the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. It is well-known that generative AI is a major theme from tech companies at CES 2024, including Volkswagen, Nvidia, and, of course, Amazon.

Amazon has unveiled three new AI-powered Alexa skills, including Character.AI, Splash, and Volley Games. These skills are accessible to all Echo and Alexa users. All three skills are freely available on the Alexa Skills website and the Alexa app, respectively. (Also Read: CES 2024: Here's The List Of Gadgets You Can Buy To Ease Your Work)

Use cases of these AI-powered Alexa skills

First on the list is Character.AI. This skill will help Alexa users have real-time conversations with different personas, such as Socrates or Albert Einstein. Apart from this, this AI-powered skill will assist you in chatting with trip planners, fitness coaches, dating coaches, and many others to get help and suggestions.

Second on the list is Splash. Users can create any type of song or specify the genre of music (pop, romantic, electronic, rock, or hip-hop) they want. You can also download their custom songs by asking Alexa to send a link to your smartphone. (Also Read: Microsoft Is Planning To Add Cowriter AI To Notepad On Windows 11)

Third on the list is Volley Games. It is an AI-driven spin on the usual 20-question game. It uses generative AI to interact with users by asking them questions, providing hints, and explaining "yes or no questions" if the human opponent gets stuck.