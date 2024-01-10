trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708197
Microsoft Is Planning To Add Cowriter AI To Notepad On Windows 11

Microsoft is enhancing Notepad in Windows 11 by integrating Cowriter AI, offering advanced text manipulation commands like "Rewrite," "Make Shorter," and "Change Tone." Still in development, expected launch later this year. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Image Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: Microsoft is working on a groundbreaking enhancement to its venerable Notepad application by integrating Cowriter AI for Windows 11. This innovative addition aims to elevate users' writing experience, offering advanced assistance and suggestions. On X (earlier Twitter), Windows enthusiast PhantomOcean3 posted a screenshot of AI-powered Cowriter in Notepad. The screenshot shows the Cowriter menu in Notepad. (Also Read:CES 2024: Lenovo Rolls Out ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid That Runs On Both Windows, Android)

Menu List of AI-powered Cowriter at the time of writing: 

The user can instruct the AI with various commands to manipulate selected text. The "Rewrite" command prompts the AI to rephrase the text, while "Make Shorter" directs the AI to condense the content. Conversely, "Make Longer" aims to expand the text. Users can alter the tone from casual to professional with the "Change Tone" command and transform the format, such as converting from a paragraph to a blog post, using the "Change Format" command.

 
As well know that Notepad has seen a lot of love from Microsoft since the launch of Windows 11, with a new interface, tabs, dark mode, and much more. Notably, The integration of AI-powered Cowriter in Notepad is still in development. It is suggested that this feature may launch later this year along with other changes that introduce even more AI into the life of computer users.

