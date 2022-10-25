Amazon app quiz today, October 25, 2022: To win Rs 5000, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 5000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Invest Rs 10 lakh in THIS plan, get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years)

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners. (Also Read: Unbelievable! Man wins about Rs 40 lakh with truck's malfunctioning odometer in US; details here)

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 25, 2022:

1. Which Grand Prix did Max Verstappen win to seal the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship?

Answer: Japanese Grand Prix

2. The upcoming movie Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher is directed by whom?

Answer: Sooraj Barjatya

3. Liz Truss resigned as the Prime Minister of the UK after how many days in office?

Answer: 45

4. This is the largest hot spring in the USA. It is called the Grand ________ Spring. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Prismatic

5. This famous fort was built in which of these time periods?

Answer: The 1600s

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the interface.