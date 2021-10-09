Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 11 128GB gets massive discount

New Delhi: The holiday season has begun. Amazon India is staging its Great Indian Festival 2021 in India, despite the current circumstances. For those who missed the announcement, Amazon India's Great Indian Festival kicked off on October 2 for Amazon Prime members and October 3 for everyone else. During the company's ongoing sale, Amazon India is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 11 purchased through its site.

On Amazon India, the 64GB iPhone 11 costs Rs 39,999, the 128GB iPhone 11 costs Rs 44,999, and the 256GB iPhone 11 costs Rs 64,999. The iPhone 11 is available in Product (Red), Black, Green, Purple, White, and Yellow colour options. These rates can be further reduced by taking advantage of one of the offers listed below. Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 leaked: Check out THIS feature

Apart from the price reduction, Amazon India is providing a slew of incentives to potential shoppers. To begin, the e-tailer is offering a Rs 1,000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank Cards with a minimum purchase value of Rs 35,999. In addition, Amazon India is offering 10x CashPoints on HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ credit card purchases and 2x reward points on MoneyBack credit card transactions. Also Read: Facebook, Instagram apologize for second outage in a week

The list goes on and on. Amazon India is also providing up to 5% cashback on HDFC Bank Millennia credit cards, up to Rs 13,650 off when swapping an old smartphone for a new iPhone 11, and up to Rs 100 cashback on Amazon Pay UPI transactions. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 can be purchased for Rs 26,349 when using the exchange offer, while the 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 31,349, and the 256GB variant can be purchased for Rs 51,349. These prices, of course, are dependent on the phone being replaced.

Live TV

#mute